Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cheesecake in Near North Side

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Individual White Chocolate Cheesecake W/ White Chocolate Ganache And Raspberries$7.50
White chocolate cheesecake topped with white chocolate ganache and fresh raspberries
Ind White Chocolate with Passion Fruit Caramel Cheesecake$7.50
Creamy White Chocolate Cheesecake Topped Passion Fruit Caramel and Fresh Raspberries Over a Graham Cracker Crust
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Restaurant banner

 

XOCO

65 W. Illinois , Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cheesecake$10.00
Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake – local strawberries, Maria cookie crust, chocolate sauce.
More about XOCO

Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side

Brisket

Honey Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Tikka

Omelettes

Short Ribs

Banana Cream Pies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (2 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (540 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston