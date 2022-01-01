Chocolate chip cookies in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Sweet Mandy B's
254 East Ontario Street, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.05
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
CUPCAKES • CAKES
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$3.60
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
|Cookie Monster Cupcake
|$3.85
Yellow Cake baked over a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Blend of Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream, Mini Chocolate Chips
|Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate
|$3.60
Yellow cake with chocolate buttercream and winter sprinkles.