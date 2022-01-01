Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Chocolate$4.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Restaurant banner

 

Doma

944 N Orleans St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Doma

