Chopped salad in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve chopped salad
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$17.95
Butch McGuire's
20 W Division St, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Iceberg, cheddar, bacon, chicken, tomato, & hardboiled egg. Tossed with your choice of dressing
Crushed By Giants
600 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$14.50
Harvest Lettuce Mix, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Corn, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, Romano Cheese, Green Goddess
Gilt Bar
230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$18.95
Egg, bacon, bleu cheese, herbs.