Chopped salad in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess And the Baker
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$17.95
More about Rosebud on Rush
Chopped Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butch McGuire's

20 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$13.00
Iceberg, cheddar, bacon, chicken, tomato, & hardboiled egg. Tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Butch McGuire's
Crushed By Giants image

 

Crushed By Giants

600 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$14.50
Harvest Lettuce Mix, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Corn, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, Romano Cheese, Green Goddess
More about Crushed By Giants
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gilt Bar

230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (9309 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Wedge Salad$18.95
Egg, bacon, bleu cheese, herbs.
More about Gilt Bar
Chopped Salad image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$14.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse

