Cookies in Near North Side

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve cookies

Iced Sugar Cookie image

 

Sweet Mandy B's

254 East Ontario Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Sugar Cookie$3.60
Soft sugar cookie topped with pastel buttercream and sprinkles
BYO Half Dozen Cookies$17.00
Build Your Own Half Dozen Cookies
Confetti Cookie$3.05
Sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.05
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
Iced Sugar Cookie$3.60
Soft sugar cookie topped with colored vanilla buttercream and Valentine mix sprinkles
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Sweet Mandy B's image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.60
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Cookie Monster Cupcake$3.85
Yellow Cake baked over a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Blend of Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream, Mini Chocolate Chips
Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate$3.60
Yellow cake with chocolate buttercream and winter sprinkles.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
The Goddess and Grocer image

WRAPS • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Goddess and Grocer

901 N. Larrabee, Chicago

Avg 4 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit$35.00
More about The Goddess and Grocer
Cookie Monster Special image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JoJo's ShakeBAR

23 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (3357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Monster Special$10.00
Basic vanilla milkshake with an assortment of cookie crumbles,
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR

Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side

Kale Salad

Cheese Fries

Spicy Noodles

Fish Tacos

Wedge Salad

Edamame

French Fries

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston