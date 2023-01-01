Crepes in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve crepes
More about Pinched on the River
GRILL
Pinched on the River
443 E Illinois St, Chicago
|Nutella Crepe
|$10.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Key West Crepes
|$0.00
Three thin crepes loaded with strawberry cream cheese, fresh kiwi, strawberries, and banana, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Scrambled cage-free eggs, avocado, mushrooms, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses wrapped into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.