Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Near North Side

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve crepes

Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella Crepe$10.00
More about Pinched on the River
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key West Crepes$0.00
Three thin crepes loaded with strawberry cream cheese, fresh kiwi, strawberries, and banana, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Scrambled cage-free eggs, avocado, mushrooms, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses wrapped into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville

Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side

Banana Pudding

Chicken Noodles

Fettuccine Alfredo

Milkshakes

Rice Soup

Short Ribs

Lasagna

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (2 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (482 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston