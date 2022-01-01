Cupcakes in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve cupcakes
Sweet Mandy B's
254 East Ontario Street, Chicago
|BYO Half Dozen Cupcakes
|$21.00
Build Your Own Half Dozen Cupcakes
|Confetti Cupcake
|$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
|Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla
|$3.60
Yellow Cake with Pastel Vanilla Buttercream and Rainbow Sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.
Sweet Mandy B's
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Carrot Cupcake
|$3.60
Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Pecans
|Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla
|$3.60
Yellow Cake with colored vanilla buttercream and Valentine mix sprinkles.
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$3.60
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
|Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate
|$3.60
Yellow cake with chocolate buttercream and winter sprinkles.
|Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla
|$3.60
Yellow cake with winter colored vanilla buttercream and snowflake sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.