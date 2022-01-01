Cupcakes in Near North Side

Confetti Cupcake image

 

Sweet Mandy B's

254 East Ontario Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Half Dozen Cupcakes$21.00
Build Your Own Half Dozen Cupcakes
Confetti Cupcake$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla$3.60
Yellow Cake with Pastel Vanilla Buttercream and Rainbow Sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
b2fcba3d-cd6b-42b8-a2c5-2bdba5ab892e image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cupcake$3.60
Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Pecans
Confetti Cupcake$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla$3.60
Yellow Cake with colored vanilla buttercream and Valentine mix sprinkles.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Red Velvet Cupcake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.60
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate$3.60
Yellow cake with chocolate buttercream and winter sprinkles.
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla$3.60
Yellow cake with winter colored vanilla buttercream and snowflake sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.
More about Sweet Mandy B's

