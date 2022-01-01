Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$8.99
Tender chicken, snow peas, and red bell peppers simmered in a traditional Thai curry made with peanuts, red curry paste and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts, cilantro and lime.
More about Wow Bao
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPICY HYDERABADI VEG CURRY$21.00
Mixed vegetables cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
SPICY HYDERABADI LAMB CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)$25.00
Lamb cooked in Cinnamon, cardamom and fresh mint
PUNJABI GOAT CURRY$32.00
Home style goat curry cooked and served on the bone.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago

