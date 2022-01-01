Curry in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve curry
More about Wow Bao
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$8.99
Tender chicken, snow peas, and red bell peppers simmered in a traditional Thai curry made with peanuts, red curry paste and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts, cilantro and lime.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|SPICY HYDERABADI VEG CURRY
|$21.00
Mixed vegetables cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
|SPICY HYDERABADI LAMB CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
|$25.00
Lamb cooked in Cinnamon, cardamom and fresh mint
|PUNJABI GOAT CURRY
|$32.00
Home style goat curry cooked and served on the bone.