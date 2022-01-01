Dumplings in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve dumplings
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Dumpling Noodle Soup
|$6.99
Our signature broth with steamed dumplings and lo mein noodles.
|5-Piece Dumplings
|$6.29
Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Bowl + 3 Dumplings
|$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Dumplings
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park
1538 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes