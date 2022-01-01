Dumplings in Near North Side

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Dumpling Noodle Soup$6.99
Our signature broth with steamed dumplings and lo mein noodles.
5-Piece Dumplings$6.29
Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Bowl + 3 Dumplings$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Dumplings
More about Wow Bao
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park

1538 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park
Roka Akor | Chicago image

 

Roka Akor | Chicago

111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings$15.00
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings, Soy Vinaigrette
More about Roka Akor | Chicago

