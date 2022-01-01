Egg rolls in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen - Merchandise Mart
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen - Merchandise Mart
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago
|Egg Roll Bowl 2x
|$13.49
2x portion of all natural braised pork, kale, rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [660 cals, 38g protein, 14g net carbs]
More about Wow Bao - Water Tower Place
Wow Bao - Water Tower Place
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|3-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Rolls
|$8.99
Three delicious crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and herbs lightly seasoned with soy, sesame oil, and spices wrapped in an egg roll wrapper. Served with sweet and sour sauce!
|2-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Rolls
|$4.99
Two delicious crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and herbs lightly seasoned with soy, sesame oil, and spices wrapped in an egg roll wrapper. Served with sweet and sour sauce!