Egg rolls in Near North Side

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen - Merchandise Mart

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll Bowl 2x$13.49
2x portion of all natural braised pork, kale, rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [660 cals, 38g protein, 14g net carbs]
Wow Bao - Water Tower Place

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
3-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Rolls$8.99
Three delicious crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and herbs lightly seasoned with soy, sesame oil, and spices wrapped in an egg roll wrapper. Served with sweet and sour sauce!
2-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Rolls$4.99
Two delicious crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and herbs lightly seasoned with soy, sesame oil, and spices wrapped in an egg roll wrapper. Served with sweet and sour sauce!
