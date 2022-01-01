Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Near North Side

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Kanela Breakfast Club image

 

Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Goat Cheese Omelette$14.49
whipped sun dried tomato pesto goat cheese, arugula, toast
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
Item pic

 

Kanela Breakfast Club - Old Town

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Old Town

Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side

Prime Ribs

Turkey Bacon

Dumplings

Muffins

Enchiladas

Hibiscus Tea

Chocolate Croissants

Tamales

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston