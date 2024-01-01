Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, feta, hard boiled egg, salad dressing of your choice.
+ Add pastrami smoked salmon $8.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club - Old Town

1549 North Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, feta, hard boiled egg, salad dressing of your choice.
+ Add pastrami smoked salmon $8.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Old Town

