Hot chocolate in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve hot chocolate

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate 16oz$3.75
Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate 16 oz$5.45
Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.35
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.99
Peppermint Hot Chocolate$5.49
dark chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, whipped cream and peppermint crunch.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate 16oz$3.75
Hot Chocolate 20oz$4.05
Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate 16 oz$5.45
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Hot Chocolate Pancakes$12.50
Two hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips insides, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles. Served with two scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Hot Chocolate Pancakes$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
Gourmet Hot Chocolate$4.00
Steamed milk and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.
DONUTS

Firecakes - River North

68 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$4.25
Made to order with whole milk; Valrhona chocolate
Hot Chocolate - 16oz$5.25
Made to order with whole milk; Valhrona chocolate
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Erie

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate 20oz$4.05
Hot Chocolate 16oz$3.75
Frozen Hot Chocolate 16oz$4.95
