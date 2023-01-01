Hot chocolate in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Hot Chocolate 16oz
|$3.75
|Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate 16 oz
|$5.45
|Hot Chocolate 12oz
|$3.35
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.99
|Peppermint Hot Chocolate
|$5.49
dark chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, whipped cream and peppermint crunch.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Hot Chocolate 16oz
|$3.75
|Hot Chocolate 20oz
|$4.05
|Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate 16 oz
|$5.45
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Kid's Hot Chocolate Pancakes
|$12.50
Two hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips insides, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles. Served with two scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
|Hot Chocolate Pancakes
|$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
|Gourmet Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Steamed milk and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.
More about Firecakes - River North
DONUTS
Firecakes - River North
68 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.25
Made to order with whole milk; Valrhona chocolate
|Hot Chocolate - 16oz
|$5.25
Made to order with whole milk; Valhrona chocolate