Hummus in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve hummus

Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus & Pita$9.50
More about Pinched on the River
Item pic

 

Lashuk Street Food - Revival -

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Hummus Bowl$16.50
Grilled steak over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend. Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes. Served with pita.
Container of Hummus (16oz)$10.00
16oz
Mushroom and Caramelized Onions Hummus Bowl$13.00
Sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, and garnishes. Served with pita.
More about Lashuk Street Food - Revival -
Item pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Plate$13.00
Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie stix & pita
More about Happy Camper

