Lobsters in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve lobsters

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush - Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$50.00
More about Rosebud on Rush - Rosebud on Rush
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese, and green onion scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Tail 6 OZ$35.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile

