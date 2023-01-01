Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve lox

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox & Bagel$17.49
Pastrami smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, dill cream cheese, sesame bagel
S/ Lox$6.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club - Old Town

1549 North Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox & Bagel$15.49
smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, dill cream cheese, bagel
S/ Lox$7.00
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Old Town
Edie's All Day Cafe

675 N. Wells, Chicago

Avg 4 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Toast$18.00
multi grain toast, smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, cucumbers, capers, pickled onions, seasonal fruit w/ honey
More about Edie's All Day Cafe

