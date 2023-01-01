Mac and cheese in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Mac N Cheese
|$12.00
Topped with bread crumbs.
Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Mac and Cheese Side
|$5.00
Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$48.00
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Mercadito - River North Chicago
108 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Poblano, chihuahua cheese