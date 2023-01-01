Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Near North Side

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve muffins

Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin Smoothie$8.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.99
Banana Pecan Muffin (V)$3.99
Fall Spice Rise & Shine Muffin (V, GF)$3.99
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin- Chocolate Chip$3.50
Muffin- Lemon Poppy Seed$3.50
A Lemon Poppy seed muffin
-Available Thursday
Muffin- Banana Nut$3.50
A delicious Banana Nut muffin
-contains pecans
-Available Wednesday & Saturday
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
English Muffin Pack$0.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
Muffin with Blueberries and sugar topping
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.75
Banana Muffin with chocolate chips topped with sugar.
Pumpkin Apple Muffin$2.75
Pumpkin apple muffins with a streusel top.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Item pic

 

Doma

944 N Orleans St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin$3.00
Bay's English Muffin, toasted on the griddle
More about Doma

Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side

Rice Pudding

Egg Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Octopus

Shrimp Tacos

Lobsters

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Cupcakes

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (2 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (185 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (473 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston