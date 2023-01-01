Muffins in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve muffins
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Blueberry Muffin Smoothie
|$8.99
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.99
|Banana Pecan Muffin (V)
|$3.99
|Fall Spice Rise & Shine Muffin (V, GF)
|$3.99
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Muffin- Chocolate Chip
|$3.50
|Muffin- Lemon Poppy Seed
|$3.50
A Lemon Poppy seed muffin
-Available Thursday
|Muffin- Banana Nut
|$3.50
A delicious Banana Nut muffin
-contains pecans
-Available Wednesday & Saturday
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|English Muffin Pack
|$0.00
More about Sweet Mandy B's
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.75
Muffin with Blueberries and sugar topping
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.75
Banana Muffin with chocolate chips topped with sugar.
|Pumpkin Apple Muffin
|$2.75
Pumpkin apple muffins with a streusel top.