Nachos in Near North Side

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos Water Tower

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos, Nachos, Nachos$11.95
Housemade tortilla chips smothered in Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, refried beans, diced tomato and onion, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and sour cream.
More about Flaco's Tacos Water Tower
Item pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Nachos$22.00
House-fried tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, sour cream & guac
More about Happy Camper
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zombie Taco

530 N LaSalle Drive, Chicago

Avg 4 (204 reviews)
Takeout
ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS$13.50
black beans, pico de gallo, green chile queso, red fresno peppers, sour cream, guacamole
More about Zombie Taco
Item pic

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS COMBO$13.00
HAND LAYERED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS WITH BEANS, MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TWO PROTEINS (EX: STEAK & CHICKEN)
NACHOS$10.00
DELICIOUSNESS ON A PLATE!
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS INDIVIDUALLY LAYERED WITH BEANS, MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SOUR CREAM & GUACAMOLE. ADD MEAT FOR AN UPCHARGE.
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue

