Nachos in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve nachos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos Water Tower
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Nachos, Nachos, Nachos
|$11.95
Housemade tortilla chips smothered in Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, refried beans, diced tomato and onion, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and sour cream.
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$22.00
House-fried tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, sour cream & guac
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zombie Taco
530 N LaSalle Drive, Chicago
|ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS
|$13.50
black beans, pico de gallo, green chile queso, red fresno peppers, sour cream, guacamole
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|NACHOS COMBO
|$13.00
HAND LAYERED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS WITH BEANS, MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TWO PROTEINS (EX: STEAK & CHICKEN)
|NACHOS
|$10.00
DELICIOUSNESS ON A PLATE!
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS INDIVIDUALLY LAYERED WITH BEANS, MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SOUR CREAM & GUACAMOLE. ADD MEAT FOR AN UPCHARGE.