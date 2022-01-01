Noodle salad in
Near North Side restaurants that serve noodle salad
Wow Bao
1 West Division Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
More about Wow Bao
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.5
(4 reviews)
2 Bao + Noodle Salad
$9.99
Choice of Bao + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
More about Wow Bao
