Noodle salad in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants that serve noodle salad

Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad image

 

Wow Bao

1 West Division Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
More about Wow Bao
2 Bao + Noodle Salad image

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
2 Bao + Noodle Salad$9.99
Choice of Bao + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
More about Wow Bao

