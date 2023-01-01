Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oreo cake in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve oreo cake

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6" 3 Layer Oreo House Cake$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream, and iced with Oreo buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
--> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
6" 3 layer Oreo Cake$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream and iced with oreo buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
Serves 8-12 adults.
Upon receiving your order, we will call you to ask if you would like a message written on your cake.
6" 3 layer Oreo Cake$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream and iced with oreo buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
Serves 8-12 adults.
Upon receiving your order, we will call you to ask if you would like a message written on your cake.
More about Sweet Mandy B's

