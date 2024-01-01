Pancakes in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, creme fraiche, topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
|Plain Pancakes
|$11.99
|Kids Pancakes
|$5.00
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Side Pancake (1)
|$3.99
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Banana Oat Pancakes
|$15.99
Served with vegan whip
|Side Pancakes (2)
|$6.99
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Blueberry Pancake Cupcake
|$4.10
Yellow cake with fresh blueberries folded into batter, maple buttercream
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|PANCAKES LA FRESA
|$7.00
Three small Pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and sweet condensed milk.
|CHURRO PANCAKES
|$7.00
More about Sweet Mandy B's
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Blueberry Pancake Cupcake
|$4.10
Yellow cake with fresh blueberries folded into batter, iced with maple buttercream
|Blueberry Pancake Cupcake
|$4.50
Yellow cake with fresh blueberries folded into batter, maple buttercream
More about Doma
Doma
944 N Orleans St, Chicago
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes served with butter and Burton's Maplewood Farms' maple syrup.
|Single Buttermilk Pancake (GF)
|$4.50
|Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes
|$14.00
Gluten-free buttermilk pancakes served with butter and Burton's Maplewood Farms' maple syrup.