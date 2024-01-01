Pancakes in Near North Side

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, creme fraiche, topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
Plain Pancakes$11.99
Kids Pancakes$5.00
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Pancake (1)$3.99
Vegan Chocolate Chip Banana Oat Pancakes$15.99
Served with vegan whip
Side Pancakes (2)$6.99
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake Cupcake$4.10
Yellow cake with fresh blueberries folded into batter, maple buttercream
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Item pic

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
PANCAKES LA FRESA$7.00
Three small Pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and sweet condensed milk.
CHURRO PANCAKES$7.00
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake Cupcake$4.10
Yellow cake with fresh blueberries folded into batter, iced with maple buttercream
Blueberry Pancake Cupcake$4.50
Yellow cake with fresh blueberries folded into batter, maple buttercream
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Item pic

 

Doma

944 N Orleans St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes served with butter and Burton's Maplewood Farms' maple syrup.
Single Buttermilk Pancake (GF)$4.50
Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes$14.00
Gluten-free buttermilk pancakes served with butter and Burton's Maplewood Farms' maple syrup.
More about Doma

