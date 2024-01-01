Paninis in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve paninis
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Panini
|$6.95
Stan's Italian sourdough bread toasted with ham and white/yellow American cheese.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 05 - Stan's Donuts Rush
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 05 - Stan's Donuts Rush
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Panini
|$6.95
Stan's Italian sourdough bread toasted with ham and white/yellow American cheese.
More about Nonnina
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Panini 6 inch
|$9.00
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
|6" Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, Arugula, Provolone, Roasted Peppers