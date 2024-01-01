Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheese Panini$6.95
Stan's Italian sourdough bread toasted with ham and white/yellow American cheese.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 05 - Stan's Donuts Rush

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheese Panini$6.95
Stan's Italian sourdough bread toasted with ham and white/yellow American cheese.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 05 - Stan's Donuts Rush
Consumer pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Panini 6 inch$9.00
Chicken Panini$15.00
6" Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, Arugula, Provolone, Roasted Peppers
More about Nonnina
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 08 - Stan's Donuts Erie

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheese Panini$6.95
Stan's Italian sourdough bread toasted with ham and white/yellow American cheese.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 08 - Stan's Donuts Erie

