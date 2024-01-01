Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve pappardelle

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle$27.00
Ribbon Cut Pasta, Braised Short Rib Ragu, Parmesan
More about Nonnina
Torchio Pasta Bar

738 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Vegetable Pappardelle$27.00
Pappardelle, asparagus, peas, zucchini & yellow squash in a lemon butter sauce topped with Pecorino Romano
Braised Short Rib & Pappardelle$32.00
Pappardelle served with red wine-braised beef short rib
More about Torchio Pasta Bar

