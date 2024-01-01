Pappardelle in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve pappardelle
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|Pappardelle
|$27.00
Ribbon Cut Pasta, Braised Short Rib Ragu, Parmesan
Torchio Pasta Bar
738 North Wells Street, Chicago
|Fresh Vegetable Pappardelle
|$27.00
Pappardelle, asparagus, peas, zucchini & yellow squash in a lemon butter sauce topped with Pecorino Romano
|Braised Short Rib & Pappardelle
|$32.00
Pappardelle served with red wine-braised beef short rib