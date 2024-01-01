Pretzels in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Pretzel Bagel
|$2.55
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 05 - Stan's Donuts Rush
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 05 - Stan's Donuts Rush
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Pretzel Bagel
|$2.55
Stan's Signature Pretzel Bagel
|Bagel Stanwich Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$6.55
Cage Free Egg
|Pretzel Bagel
|$2.55
Stan's signature pretzel bagel
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|White Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels
|$2.50
Pretzel rod dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint candy peices
|Chocolate Pretzel
|$2.25
Pretzel dipped in chocolate and covered with decorative sprinkles
|Chocolate Covered Pretzels
|$2.25
Pretzel rod dipped in chocolate topped with sprinkles
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 08 - Stan's Donuts Erie
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 08 - Stan's Donuts Erie
259 E Erie, Chicago
|Bagel Stanwich Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$6.55
Cage Free Egg
|Pretzel Bagel
|$2.55
Stan's Signature Pretzel Bagel
|Bagel Stanwich Plant Based Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
|$6.55
Cage Free Egg