Pretzels in Near North Side

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Delivery
Pretzel Bagel$2.55
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 05 - Stan's Donuts Rush

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Delivery
Pretzel Bagel$2.55
Stan's Signature Pretzel Bagel
Bagel Stanwich Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$6.55
Cage Free Egg
Pretzel Bagel$2.55
Stan's signature pretzel bagel
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 05 - Stan's Donuts Rush
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels$2.50
Pretzel rod dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint candy peices
Chocolate Pretzel$2.25
Pretzel dipped in chocolate and covered with decorative sprinkles
Chocolate Covered Pretzels$2.25
Pretzel rod dipped in chocolate topped with sprinkles
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 08 - Stan's Donuts Erie

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Delivery
Bagel Stanwich Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$6.55
Cage Free Egg
Pretzel Bagel$2.55
Stan's Signature Pretzel Bagel
Bagel Stanwich Plant Based Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$6.55
Cage Free Egg
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 08 - Stan's Donuts Erie

