Pudding in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve pudding
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar (GF, Ve)
|$7.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
|Chia Rice Pudding Jar
|$5.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Chocolate Pudding
|$5.75
Chocolate Pudding layered with whipped cream Gluten Free
|Individual Banana Caramel Cabinet Pudding
|$6.85
Yellow cake baked in custard, caramel and bananas. Heat up 40 seconds-delish
|Banana Pudding
|$5.75
Vanilla pudding layered with vanilla wafers and fresh banana slices