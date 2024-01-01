Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve pudding

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chia Seed Pudding$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar (GF, Ve)$7.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
Chia Rice Pudding Jar$5.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pudding$5.75
Chocolate Pudding layered with whipped cream Gluten Free
Individual Banana Caramel Cabinet Pudding$6.85
Yellow cake baked in custard, caramel and bananas. Heat up 40 seconds-delish
Banana Pudding$5.75
Vanilla pudding layered with vanilla wafers and fresh banana slices
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Banana Pudding$5.75
Banana pudding layered with fresh sliced bananas and vanilla wafers
Chocolate Pudding$5.75
Chocolate pudding layered with fresh whipped cream.
*Gluten Free*
Small Banana Pudding$3.75
