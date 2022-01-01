Near Southside restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Angus Steakburger
|$16.00
|Chicken Wings 10 pc
|$14.50
|Chopped Chicken
|$13.00
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|MINICHIMICHANGAS
|$10.95
4 mini-burritos stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and choice of steak or chicken & topped with sour cream, guacamole
|GUACAMOLE BOTANA
|$8.95
our mouth watering guacamole made with only the freshest
ingredients
|ENCHILADAS Dinner
|$13.95
4 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken & topped with cheese, sour cream, and your choice of sauce. served with rice, beans, pico de gallo
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Pipette Vodka
|$17.00
Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Ricotta
|Fettuccine Alla Franco
|$20.00
Mushrooms, Chicken, Pesto Cream Sauce
|Beet Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Apolonia
105 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Cauliflower 'Caponata'
|$9.00
golden raisins, caper sofrito, sunflower seeds
|Seafood Tajarin
|$26.00
shrimp, scallop, espelette
|Mafaldine alla Norma
|$18.00
roasted eggplant, parmesan
*vegetarian
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Half Chicken
|$15.99
1/2 Chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy
|Chicken Gumbo
|$7.99
cajun chicken, andouille sausage, gold rice
|Tilapia
|$16.99
Blackened Tilapia, Broccoli, Rice Pilaf, Lemon Vinaigrette
16th Street Bar
75 E 16th St, Chicago
|Brown Sugar Latte
|$2.50
Coffee, brown sugar syrup
|Horchata latte
|$2.50
|Honey Almond Latte
|$2.50
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
Chicago Waffles
1400 S Michigan Ave, Chicago