Near Southside restaurants you'll love

Must-try Near Southside restaurants

Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Angus Steakburger$16.00
Chicken Wings 10 pc$14.50
Chopped Chicken$13.00
More about Flo & Santos
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MINI􀇫CHIMICHANGAS$10.95
4 mini-burritos stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and choice of steak or chicken & topped with sour cream, guacamole
GUACAMOLE BOTANA$8.95
our mouth watering guacamole made with only the freshest
ingredients
ENCHILADAS Dinner$13.95
4 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken & topped with cheese, sour cream, and your choice of sauce. served with rice, beans, pico de gallo
More about La Cantina Grill
Il Culaccino image

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pipette Vodka$17.00
Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Ricotta
Fettuccine Alla Franco$20.00
Mushrooms, Chicken, Pesto Cream Sauce
Beet Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Il Culaccino
Apolonia image

 

Apolonia

105 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cauliflower 'Caponata'$9.00
golden raisins, caper sofrito, sunflower seeds
Seafood Tajarin$26.00
shrimp, scallop, espelette
Mafaldine alla Norma$18.00
roasted eggplant, parmesan
*vegetarian
More about Apolonia
Crab Bucket No. 1 image

 

Crab Bucket No. 1

2036 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Crab Bucket No. 1
Mustard Seed Kitchen image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Chicken$15.99
1/2 Chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy
Chicken Gumbo$7.99
cajun chicken, andouille sausage, gold rice
Tilapia$16.99
Blackened Tilapia, Broccoli, Rice Pilaf, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
16th Street Bar image

 

16th Street Bar

75 E 16th St, Chicago

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Sugar Latte$2.50
Coffee, brown sugar syrup
Horchata latte$2.50
Honey Almond Latte$2.50
More about 16th Street Bar
Chicago Waffles image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

Chicago Waffles

1400 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Chicago Waffles
