Cake in Near Southside
Near Southside restaurants that serve cake
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Dbl Choc Cake
|$7.99
|Caramel Cake
|$7.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$14.00
Homemade Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$14.00
Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge
|Cannoli Cake
|$12.00
A family favorite! Layers of vanilla cake with our famous
cannoli filling