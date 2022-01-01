Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Near Southside

Go
Near Southside restaurants
Toast

Near Southside restaurants that serve cookies

Mustard Seed Kitchen image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Cookies$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.99
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Item pic

 

Apolonia

105 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apolonia Cookie$5.00
everything chocolate, smoked cocoa nibs, sea salt
More about Apolonia

Browse other tasty dishes in Near Southside

Cannolis

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Penne

Calamari

Garlic Bread

Carrot Cake

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Near Southside to explore

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Andersonville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston