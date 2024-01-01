Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Near Southside

Near Southside restaurants
Near Southside restaurants that serve gnocchi

IL Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$20.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce
Apolonia Chicago

105 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Gnocchi$24.00
wagyu brisket ragu | ricotta salata | pickled chilies
