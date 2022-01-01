Near West Side restaurants you'll love
Near West Side's top cuisines
Must-try Near West Side restaurants
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Green Street Smoked Meats
112 N Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pork Ribs by the 1/2 lb
|$12.95
½ lb is usually about 3 to 4 ribs. St. Louis cut Berkshire pork ribs smoked for 4 hours over post oak and hickory wood. (dairy free, gluten free)
|Brisket by the 1/2 lb
|$15.95
Coffee-rubbed brisket from Demkota Farms, smoked for 14-18 hours, a mix between lean and fatty cuts chopped up with our housemade BBQ mop sauce. Choose brisket chopped or sliced. (dairy free, gluten free).
|Smoked Chicken Leg
|$6.00
All natural chicken leg and thigh, smoked for 2 hours and finished on the grill. (dairy free, gluten free)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Single Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Panang Curry
|$14.95
Sweet panang curry simmered with coconut milk, peanut butter, bell peppers and basil.
|Spicy Tuna
|$9.50
Tuna, masago, chili oil and touch of spicy mayo
|Pad See Eiw
|$13.95
Pan-fried wide rice noodles sauteed with egg and broccoli and choice of protein.
Goose Island
1800 W. Fulton St., Chicago
|Popular items
|2013 Bourbon County Barleywine 12oz Bottle
|$18.00
12oz bottle - Aged in the third-use barrels that were once home to Kentucky bourbon and then our renowned Bourbon County Stout, this traditional English-style barleywine possesses the subtlety of flavor that only comes from a barrel that’s gone through many seasons of ritual care. The intricacies of the previous barrel denizens – oak, charcoal, hints of tobacco and vanilla, and that signature bourbon heat – are all present in this beer. Hearty and complex, Bourbon County Brand Barleywine is a titan and a timeline; a bold, flavorful journey through the craft of barrel aging
|2021 BCS Black Friday Spiegelau Snifter
|$10.00
We chose the Spiegelau stemmed snifter for our Bourbon County Brand Stout. This 0.4L (15 ½ oz.) glass is especially thin blown, and has a thin rim that lifts the perception of mouth feel and taste. The beer specific glass shape supports the beer in releasing its full spectrum of flavors and delivers them to nose and mouth. The glass presents the barrel character of Bourbon County Brand Stout and preserves the aroma of this beer in the bowl of the glass. The beer can best be enjoyed when the glass is only half full.
Each glass is decorated with the Bourbon County Brand Stout logo on one side and Black Friday 2021 on the other. Made in Germany.
|2020 "Easter Egg" Original Variety Pack
|$70.00
Every year we choose barrels from Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey to age Bourbon County Stout in and then blend them up after about a year. This year we surprised our loyal Bourbon County fans by releasing un-blended versions of our Original Stout.
2 Bottles each of 2020 Bourbon County Original Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey single distillery bottles. Compare and contrast and let us know which bottle was your favorite!
Monteverde
1020 W Madison Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Soppressata Meatball
|$7.00
Mangalitsa pork, pomodoro, wild oregano
|Oma's Green Mountain Salad
|$19.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, crunchy vegetables
|Grilled Italian Sausage
|$7.00
marinated sweet peppers, fennel pollen
Midwest Coast Brewing Co
2137 West Walnut Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|6pack Holstein Helles
|$10.00
A good old fashioned lager, the Holstein Helles balances a solid malt base with floral German noble hops to provide the ultimate in utilitarian beer drinking
|Kevin!
Second in our line of single hop IPAs named for our dog regulars, but second to none in our hearts, this beer is named for perennial Golden Retriever king of the taproom, Kevin. Hopped exclusively with citrusy Amarillo hops chosen by his owners, Jill & Chase, and accompanied by a beefy malt backbone, it's as lovable as the animal himself.
|4pack Vertical Canine
|$11.00
Loaded up, this double IPA is what drinking big, hoppy beers is all about and will get you hoppin' as high as Opie.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Swill Inn
415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Chipotle aioli, house pickles, slaw. Served with fries.
|The Swill Inn Burger
|$16.00
Two 4oz patties, house pimento cheese and pickles, brioche bun. Served with fries.
|Brussel sprouts
|$10.00
Charred broccoli florets, cotija, Allepo pepper
SALADS • CHICKEN
City Winery
1200 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Street Corn Salad
|$11.00
Grilled corn off the cob. greens, mayo, cotija cheese, butter, chile powder, micro cilantro
Allergen: dairy
|Filet Medallion Sliders
|$21.00
three filet mignon medallions / porcini butter / crispy shallot / brioche bun / served with choice of fries or side salad
Allergen: gluten / dairy
|Burrata
|$14.00
Burrata, marinated cherry tomato, basil pesto, grilled sourdough
Park Tavern
1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$15.00
SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST
THICK-CUT MAPLE-GLAZED BACON,
AVOCADO, GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE,
TOMATO, TEXAS TOAST
|Thin Pizza
SMALL SERVES 1—2
MEDIUM SERVES 2—3
LARGE SERVES 3—4
|Angus Burger
|$15.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES,
CHOICE OF CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
|Tacos
|$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Side of Salsa
|$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
Demera Ethiopian On The Go
131 N. Clinton St Unit 6, Chicago
|Popular items
|Meat Combo
|$9.95
|Veggie & Meat Combo
|$8.95
|Veggie Combo
|$7.95
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Baci Amore
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiano
|$13.99
Chicken breast topped with tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on our Pinsa bread
|Vegi Amore
|$11.99
(Vegan) Grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus and roasted tomatoes with fresh basil on our Pinsa bread
|Margherita
|$9.99
Mutti Italian tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow cherry tomato, red grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves
ROOH
736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|*Butter Chicken(GF)
|$22.00
Chicken cooked with a rich tomato & cashew sauce. *Contains Nuts
|**Butter Chicken Dinner
|$34.00
Serves 1- Avocado Chickpea Bhel, *Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan & Saffron Rice, **Vermicelli Payssam *Contains Nuts
|ACHARI CAULIFLOWER
|$24.00
Kadai Gravy, Cilantro Cress
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1301 W Lake, Chciago
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Plain Cake
|$2.25
Sawada Coffee
112 N Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Strong Drip
Our drip coffee is strong, rich & bold. Made from our signature Project X beans.
|Cold Brew Coffee
|$4.65
Our cold brew is made from our signature Project X blend of coffee and steeped for 24 hours. It is rich, bold, chocolatey & powerful.
|Croissant
|$4.00
This classic, flaky, buttery croissant is made fresh daily.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Vegan Tan Tan Men
|$14.00
Upton's seitan ragu, mushroom
and seaweed broth, buckwheat
noodles, scallions, sautéed bok
choy, chili oil and chili threads
***can substitute egg noodles
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Lemon, savory sauce, cayenne
pepper and garlic chips
|Miso Bold & Spicy
|$15.00
Cage free chicken broth, egg
noodles, Berkshire pork belly char
siu, *soft boiled egg, marinated
bamboo shoots, fire bean sprouts,
onion, chili spice, scallions, chili
oil and chili threads
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
|Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco
|$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Pollo
|$19.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
|Trio Camarón
|$22.00
Three pan seared - buttered tiger shrimp, hand pressed corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, habanero aioli, avocado, and cilantro.
Contains: shellfish , dairy , egg .
|Elote Mexicano
|$8.00
Elote mexicano steamed corn off the cob, cotija cheese, mayo, chili piquin powder
contains: dairy , egg .
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Formento's
925 W Randolph, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sausage
|$12.00
Italian Sausage, Sweet Peppers, Provolone cheese, Arugula, Pickled red onions, Giardinera aioli.
|What the ?
|$13.00
Crispy fried eggplant, Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Serrano Chiles, Arugula, Sweet and Spicy mayo.
|Nonna's Meatball Sub
|$13.00
Marinara, Mozzarella and Giardiniera.
TAPAS
PROXI
565 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Cod
|$22.00
black garlic misoyaki, cabbage, shishito
|Wagyu Beef Cheek "Rendang"
|$28.00
"rendang", coconut sticky rice
|Muhammara
|$12.00
paratha, candied walnuts, pomegranate
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Saint Lou's Assembly
664 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$10.00
|Hummus
|$11.00
El Che
845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Classic Chimichurri 'Tio Juan' (4oz Jar)
|$7.00
4 oz of Tio Juan Manion's secret & classic chimichurri recipe. The most popular condiment to any Argentinean feast.
|NYE Meal Kit for 2
|$100.00
Each Kit Includes:
-El Che Romaine Wedge Salad served with tomatoes, blue cheese, chimi ranch, bacon, herbs & potato chip crumbs
-2 pieces of Bone Marrow served with pickled red onions, salsa criolla and ciabatta bread
-1 14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye served with classic Chimichurri
-Broccolini served with salsa criolla and fried shallots
-Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
|8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon
|$35.00
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
Sepia
123 N Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Flourless Chocolate Torte
|$10.00
Hazelnut cremeux, fig jam, candied lemon, frizzled chocolate
|Burrata & Sweet Potato
|$12.00
Roasted and marinated with salsa verde, burrata and almond
|Buttermilk Panna Cotta
|$10.00
Cinnamon apple compote, apple cider gelee, candied almonds, saffron oat crumble
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Publican
837 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Barbecued Carrots
|$16.00
BBQ spices, creamy herb dressing, fresh dill & pecans
(Contains: nuts, dairy)
|Publican Whole Chicken
|$40.00
served with frites
|Slow Roasted Porchetta
|$25.00
Pork Loin and Belly with Rosemary, Spring Onions and PQB Sourdough Bread Salad
Allergens; contains gluten
Rêve Burger
1363 West Fulton St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.95
Three crispy chicken tenders, fries & ketchup.
|Rêve Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
|$19.95
Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, bacon, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries.
|Rêve Cheeseburger & Fries
|$16.95
Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries.
Haymarket Pub and Brewery
737 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Riot
|$14.00
barley & fennel Italian sausage patty, smoked pork butt, mozzarella cheese, Memphis BBQ, serrano & pear giardiniera, brioche bun
|Spicy Fried Chicken
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, spicy mayo, dill pickle, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bricohe bun
|Bacon BBQ Cheddar Burger
|$14.50
2 griddled beef patties, gruyère cheese, bacon onion jam, sunny egg, Kewpie mayo, brioche bun
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madison Tavern
500 W Madison St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BIG Quesadilla
|$14.00
- 2