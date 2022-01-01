Near West Side restaurants you'll love

We chose the Spiegelau stemmed snifter for our Bourbon County Brand Stout. This 0.4L (15 ½ oz.) glass is especially thin blown, and has a thin rim that lifts the perception of mouth feel and taste. The beer specific glass shape supports the beer in releasing its full spectrum of flavors and delivers them to nose and mouth. The glass presents the barrel character of Bourbon County Brand Stout and preserves the aroma of this beer in the bowl of the glass. The beer can best be enjoyed when the glass is only half full.

Each glass is decorated with the Bourbon County Brand Stout logo on one side and Black Friday 2021 on the other. Made in Germany.

