Near West Side restaurants you'll love

Toast

Near West Side's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Near West Side restaurants

Green Street Smoked Meats image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Green Street Smoked Meats

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (6822 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Ribs by the 1/2 lb$12.95
½ lb is usually about 3 to 4 ribs. St. Louis cut Berkshire pork ribs smoked for 4 hours over post oak and hickory wood. (dairy free, gluten free)
Brisket by the 1/2 lb$15.95
Coffee-rubbed brisket from Demkota Farms, smoked for 14-18 hours, a mix between lean and fatty cuts chopped up with our housemade BBQ mop sauce. Choose brisket chopped or sliced. (dairy free, gluten free).
Smoked Chicken Leg$6.00
All natural chicken leg and thigh, smoked for 2 hours and finished on the grill. (dairy free, gluten free)
More about Green Street Smoked Meats
Au Cheval Chicago image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
Double Cheeseburger$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Single Cheeseburger$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Panang Curry$14.95
Sweet panang curry simmered with coconut milk, peanut butter, bell peppers and basil.
Spicy Tuna$9.50
Tuna, masago, chili oil and touch of spicy mayo
Pad See Eiw$13.95
Pan-fried wide rice noodles sauteed with egg and broccoli and choice of protein.
More about Talay
Goose Island image

 

Goose Island

1800 W. Fulton St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2013 Bourbon County Barleywine 12oz Bottle$18.00
12oz bottle - Aged in the third-use barrels that were once home to Kentucky bourbon and then our renowned Bourbon County Stout, this traditional English-style barleywine possesses the subtlety of flavor that only comes from a barrel that’s gone through many seasons of ritual care. The intricacies of the previous barrel denizens – oak, charcoal, hints of tobacco and vanilla, and that signature bourbon heat – are all present in this beer. Hearty and complex, Bourbon County Brand Barleywine is a titan and a timeline; a bold, flavorful journey through the craft of barrel aging
2021 BCS Black Friday Spiegelau Snifter$10.00
We chose the Spiegelau stemmed snifter for our Bourbon County Brand Stout. This 0.4L (15 ½ oz.) glass is especially thin blown, and has a thin rim that lifts the perception of mouth feel and taste. The beer specific glass shape supports the beer in releasing its full spectrum of flavors and delivers them to nose and mouth. The glass presents the barrel character of Bourbon County Brand Stout and preserves the aroma of this beer in the bowl of the glass. The beer can best be enjoyed when the glass is only half full.
Each glass is decorated with the Bourbon County Brand Stout logo on one side and Black Friday 2021 on the other. Made in Germany.
2020 "Easter Egg" Original Variety Pack$70.00
Every year we choose barrels from Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey to age Bourbon County Stout in and then blend them up after about a year. This year we surprised our loyal Bourbon County fans by releasing un-blended versions of our Original Stout.
2 Bottles each of 2020 Bourbon County Original Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey single distillery bottles. Compare and contrast and let us know which bottle was your favorite!
More about Goose Island
Monteverde image

 

Monteverde

1020 W Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soppressata Meatball$7.00
Mangalitsa pork, pomodoro, wild oregano
Oma's Green Mountain Salad$19.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, crunchy vegetables
Grilled Italian Sausage$7.00
marinated sweet peppers, fennel pollen
More about Monteverde
Midwest Coast Brewing Co image

 

Midwest Coast Brewing Co

2137 West Walnut Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6pack Holstein Helles$10.00
A good old fashioned lager, the Holstein Helles balances a solid malt base with floral German noble hops to provide the ultimate in utilitarian beer drinking
Kevin!
Second in our line of single hop IPAs named for our dog regulars, but second to none in our hearts, this beer is named for perennial Golden Retriever king of the taproom, Kevin. Hopped exclusively with citrusy Amarillo hops chosen by his owners, Jill & Chase, and accompanied by a beefy malt backbone, it's as lovable as the animal himself.
4pack Vertical Canine$11.00
Loaded up, this double IPA is what drinking big, hoppy beers is all about and will get you hoppin' as high as Opie.
More about Midwest Coast Brewing Co
The Swill Inn image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Swill Inn

415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chipotle aioli, house pickles, slaw. Served with fries.
The Swill Inn Burger$16.00
Two 4oz patties, house pimento cheese and pickles, brioche bun. Served with fries.
Brussel sprouts$10.00
Charred broccoli florets, cotija, Allepo pepper
More about The Swill Inn
City Winery image

SALADS • CHICKEN

City Winery

1200 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Corn Salad$11.00
Grilled corn off the cob. greens, mayo, cotija cheese, butter, chile powder, micro cilantro
Allergen: dairy
Filet Medallion Sliders$21.00
three filet mignon medallions / porcini butter / crispy shallot / brioche bun / served with choice of fries or side salad
Allergen: gluten / dairy
Burrata$14.00
Burrata, marinated cherry tomato, basil pesto, grilled sourdough
More about City Winery
Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern

1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$15.00
SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST
THICK-CUT MAPLE-GLAZED BACON,
AVOCADO, GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE,
TOMATO, TEXAS TOAST
Thin Pizza
SMALL SERVES 1—2
MEDIUM SERVES 2—3
LARGE SERVES 3—4
Angus Burger$15.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES,
CHOICE OF CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN
More about Park Tavern
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Tacos$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
More about Taco Burrito King
Demera Ethiopian On The Go image

 

Demera Ethiopian On The Go

131 N. Clinton St Unit 6, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Combo$9.95
Veggie & Meat Combo$8.95
Veggie Combo$7.95
More about Demera Ethiopian On The Go
Baci Amore image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Baci Amore

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (387 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiano$13.99
Chicken breast topped with tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on our Pinsa bread
Vegi Amore$11.99
(Vegan) Grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus and roasted tomatoes with fresh basil on our Pinsa bread
Margherita$9.99
Mutti Italian tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow cherry tomato, red grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves
More about Baci Amore
ROOH image

 

ROOH

736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Butter Chicken(GF)$22.00
Chicken cooked with a rich tomato & cashew sauce. *Contains Nuts
**Butter Chicken Dinner$34.00
Serves 1- Avocado Chickpea Bhel, *Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan & Saffron Rice, **Vermicelli Payssam *Contains Nuts
ACHARI CAULIFLOWER$24.00
Kadai Gravy, Cilantro Cress
More about ROOH
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1301 W Lake, Chciago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Plain Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Sawada Coffee image

 

Sawada Coffee

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strong Drip
Our drip coffee is strong, rich & bold. Made from our signature Project X beans.
Cold Brew Coffee$4.65
Our cold brew is made from our signature Project X blend of coffee and steeped for 24 hours. It is rich, bold, chocolatey & powerful.
Croissant$4.00
This classic, flaky, buttery croissant is made fresh daily.
More about Sawada Coffee
Ramen Takeya image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan Tan Tan Men$14.00
Upton's seitan ragu, mushroom
and seaweed broth, buckwheat
noodles, scallions, sautéed bok
choy, chili oil and chili threads
***can substitute egg noodles
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Lemon, savory sauce, cayenne
pepper and garlic chips
Miso Bold & Spicy$15.00
Cage free chicken broth, egg
noodles, Berkshire pork belly char
siu, *soft boiled egg, marinated
bamboo shoots, fire bean sprouts,
onion, chili spice, scallions, chili
oil and chili threads
More about Ramen Takeya
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava image

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barbacoa Taco$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
Crispy Shrimp Taco$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
La Josie image

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas Pollo$19.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
Trio Camarón$22.00
Three pan seared - buttered tiger shrimp, hand pressed corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, habanero aioli, avocado, and cilantro.
Contains: shellfish , dairy , egg .
Elote Mexicano$8.00
Elote mexicano steamed corn off the cob, cotija cheese, mayo, chili piquin powder
contains: dairy , egg .
More about La Josie
Formento's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Formento's

925 W Randolph, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage$12.00
Italian Sausage, Sweet Peppers, Provolone cheese, Arugula, Pickled red onions, Giardinera aioli.
What the ?$13.00
Crispy fried eggplant, Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Serrano Chiles, Arugula, Sweet and Spicy mayo.
Nonna's Meatball Sub$13.00
Marinara, Mozzarella and Giardiniera.
More about Formento's
PROXI image

TAPAS

PROXI

565 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Cod$22.00
black garlic misoyaki, cabbage, shishito
Wagyu Beef Cheek "Rendang"$28.00
"rendang", coconut sticky rice
Muhammara$12.00
paratha, candied walnuts, pomegranate
More about PROXI
Saint Lou's Assembly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Saint Lou's Assembly

664 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patty Melt
Loaded Waffle Fries$10.00
Hummus$11.00
More about Saint Lou's Assembly
El Che image

 

El Che

845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Chimichurri 'Tio Juan' (4oz Jar)$7.00
4 oz of Tio Juan Manion's secret & classic chimichurri recipe. The most popular condiment to any Argentinean feast.
NYE Meal Kit for 2$100.00
Each Kit Includes:
-El Che Romaine Wedge Salad served with tomatoes, blue cheese, chimi ranch, bacon, herbs & potato chip crumbs
-2 pieces of Bone Marrow served with pickled red onions, salsa criolla and ciabatta bread
-1 14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye served with classic Chimichurri
-Broccolini served with salsa criolla and fried shallots
-Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon$35.00
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
More about El Che
Sepia image

 

Sepia

123 N Jefferson Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (5691 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Torte$10.00
Hazelnut cremeux, fig jam, candied lemon, frizzled chocolate
Burrata & Sweet Potato$12.00
Roasted and marinated with salsa verde, burrata and almond
Buttermilk Panna Cotta$10.00
Cinnamon apple compote, apple cider gelee, candied almonds, saffron oat crumble
More about Sepia
The Publican image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Publican

837 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barbecued Carrots$16.00
BBQ spices, creamy herb dressing, fresh dill & pecans
(Contains: nuts, dairy)
Publican Whole Chicken$40.00
served with frites
Slow Roasted Porchetta$25.00
Pork Loin and Belly with Rosemary, Spring Onions and PQB Sourdough Bread Salad
Allergens; contains gluten
More about The Publican
Rêve Burger image

 

Rêve Burger

1363 West Fulton St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.95
Three crispy chicken tenders, fries & ketchup.
Rêve Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$19.95
Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, bacon, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries.
Rêve Cheeseburger & Fries$16.95
Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries.
More about Rêve Burger
Haymarket Pub and Brewery image

 

Haymarket Pub and Brewery

737 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1043 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Riot$14.00
barley & fennel Italian sausage patty, smoked pork butt, mozzarella cheese, Memphis BBQ, serrano & pear giardiniera, brioche bun
Spicy Fried Chicken$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, spicy mayo, dill pickle, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bricohe bun
Bacon BBQ Cheddar Burger$14.50
2 griddled beef patties, gruyère cheese, bacon onion jam, sunny egg, Kewpie mayo, brioche bun
More about Haymarket Pub and Brewery
SoJu BBQ image

 

SoJu BBQ

36 south Ashland ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket$16.00
Skewers$10.00
More about SoJu BBQ
Madison Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madison Tavern

500 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BIG Quesadilla$14.00
More about Madison Tavern
Moneygun image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Moneygun

660 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (680 reviews)
Takeout
More about Moneygun
Rebel & Rye image

 

Rebel & Rye

726 W. Grand, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Rebel & Rye

