Near West Side bars & lounges you'll love

BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Green Street Smoked Meats
112 N Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pork Ribs by the 1/2 lb
|$12.95
½ lb is usually about 3 to 4 ribs. St. Louis cut Berkshire pork ribs smoked for 4 hours over post oak and hickory wood. (dairy free, gluten free)
|Brisket by the 1/2 lb
|$15.95
Coffee-rubbed brisket from Demkota Farms, smoked for 14-18 hours, a mix between lean and fatty cuts chopped up with our housemade BBQ mop sauce. Choose brisket chopped or sliced. (dairy free, gluten free).
|Smoked Chicken Leg
|$6.00
All natural chicken leg and thigh, smoked for 2 hours and finished on the grill. (dairy free, gluten free)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Single Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Monteverde
1020 W Madison Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Soppressata Meatball
|$7.00
Mangalitsa pork, pomodoro, wild oregano
|Oma's Green Mountain Salad
|$19.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, crunchy vegetables
|Grilled Italian Sausage
|$7.00
marinated sweet peppers, fennel pollen
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Swill Inn
415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Chipotle aioli, house pickles, slaw. Served with fries.
|The Swill Inn Burger
|$16.00
Two 4oz patties, house pimento cheese and pickles, brioche bun. Served with fries.
|Brussel sprouts
|$10.00
Charred broccoli florets, cotija, Allepo pepper
SALADS • CHICKEN
City Winery
1200 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Street Corn Salad
|$11.00
Grilled corn off the cob. greens, mayo, cotija cheese, butter, chile powder, micro cilantro
Allergen: dairy
|Filet Medallion Sliders
|$21.00
three filet mignon medallions / porcini butter / crispy shallot / brioche bun / served with choice of fries or side salad
Allergen: gluten / dairy
|Burrata
|$14.00
Burrata, marinated cherry tomato, basil pesto, grilled sourdough
Park Tavern
1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$15.00
SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST
THICK-CUT MAPLE-GLAZED BACON,
AVOCADO, GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE,
TOMATO, TEXAS TOAST
|Thin Pizza
SMALL SERVES 1—2
MEDIUM SERVES 2—3
LARGE SERVES 3—4
|Angus Burger
|$15.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES,
CHOICE OF CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN
ROOH
736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|*Butter Chicken(GF)
|$22.00
Chicken cooked with a rich tomato & cashew sauce. *Contains Nuts
|**Butter Chicken Dinner
|$34.00
Serves 1- Avocado Chickpea Bhel, *Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan & Saffron Rice, **Vermicelli Payssam *Contains Nuts
|ACHARI CAULIFLOWER
|$24.00
Kadai Gravy, Cilantro Cress
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Pollo
|$19.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
|Trio Camarón
|$22.00
Three pan seared - buttered tiger shrimp, hand pressed corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, habanero aioli, avocado, and cilantro.
Contains: shellfish , dairy , egg .
|Elote Mexicano
|$8.00
Elote mexicano steamed corn off the cob, cotija cheese, mayo, chili piquin powder
contains: dairy , egg .
TAPAS
PROXI
565 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Cod
|$22.00
black garlic misoyaki, cabbage, shishito
|Wagyu Beef Cheek "Rendang"
|$28.00
"rendang", coconut sticky rice
|Muhammara
|$12.00
paratha, candied walnuts, pomegranate
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Saint Lou's Assembly
664 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$10.00
|Hummus
|$11.00
El Che
845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Classic Chimichurri 'Tio Juan' (4oz Jar)
|$7.00
4 oz of Tio Juan Manion's secret & classic chimichurri recipe. The most popular condiment to any Argentinean feast.
|NYE Meal Kit for 2
|$100.00
Each Kit Includes:
-El Che Romaine Wedge Salad served with tomatoes, blue cheese, chimi ranch, bacon, herbs & potato chip crumbs
-2 pieces of Bone Marrow served with pickled red onions, salsa criolla and ciabatta bread
-1 14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye served with classic Chimichurri
-Broccolini served with salsa criolla and fried shallots
-Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
|8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon
|$35.00
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madison Tavern
500 W Madison St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BIG Quesadilla
|$14.00