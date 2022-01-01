Near West Side bars & lounges you'll love

Green Street Smoked Meats image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Green Street Smoked Meats

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (6822 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Ribs by the 1/2 lb$12.95
½ lb is usually about 3 to 4 ribs. St. Louis cut Berkshire pork ribs smoked for 4 hours over post oak and hickory wood. (dairy free, gluten free)
Brisket by the 1/2 lb$15.95
Coffee-rubbed brisket from Demkota Farms, smoked for 14-18 hours, a mix between lean and fatty cuts chopped up with our housemade BBQ mop sauce. Choose brisket chopped or sliced. (dairy free, gluten free).
Smoked Chicken Leg$6.00
All natural chicken leg and thigh, smoked for 2 hours and finished on the grill. (dairy free, gluten free)
More about Green Street Smoked Meats
Au Cheval Chicago image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
Double Cheeseburger$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Single Cheeseburger$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Monteverde image

 

Monteverde

1020 W Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soppressata Meatball$7.00
Mangalitsa pork, pomodoro, wild oregano
Oma's Green Mountain Salad$19.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, crunchy vegetables
Grilled Italian Sausage$7.00
marinated sweet peppers, fennel pollen
More about Monteverde
The Swill Inn image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Swill Inn

415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chipotle aioli, house pickles, slaw. Served with fries.
The Swill Inn Burger$16.00
Two 4oz patties, house pimento cheese and pickles, brioche bun. Served with fries.
Brussel sprouts$10.00
Charred broccoli florets, cotija, Allepo pepper
More about The Swill Inn
City Winery image

SALADS • CHICKEN

City Winery

1200 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Corn Salad$11.00
Grilled corn off the cob. greens, mayo, cotija cheese, butter, chile powder, micro cilantro
Allergen: dairy
Filet Medallion Sliders$21.00
three filet mignon medallions / porcini butter / crispy shallot / brioche bun / served with choice of fries or side salad
Allergen: gluten / dairy
Burrata$14.00
Burrata, marinated cherry tomato, basil pesto, grilled sourdough
More about City Winery
Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern

1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$15.00
SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST
THICK-CUT MAPLE-GLAZED BACON,
AVOCADO, GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE,
TOMATO, TEXAS TOAST
Thin Pizza
SMALL SERVES 1—2
MEDIUM SERVES 2—3
LARGE SERVES 3—4
Angus Burger$15.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES,
CHOICE OF CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN
More about Park Tavern
ROOH image

 

ROOH

736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Butter Chicken(GF)$22.00
Chicken cooked with a rich tomato & cashew sauce. *Contains Nuts
**Butter Chicken Dinner$34.00
Serves 1- Avocado Chickpea Bhel, *Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan & Saffron Rice, **Vermicelli Payssam *Contains Nuts
ACHARI CAULIFLOWER$24.00
Kadai Gravy, Cilantro Cress
More about ROOH
La Josie image

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas Pollo$19.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
Trio Camarón$22.00
Three pan seared - buttered tiger shrimp, hand pressed corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, habanero aioli, avocado, and cilantro.
Contains: shellfish , dairy , egg .
Elote Mexicano$8.00
Elote mexicano steamed corn off the cob, cotija cheese, mayo, chili piquin powder
contains: dairy , egg .
More about La Josie
PROXI image

TAPAS

PROXI

565 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Cod$22.00
black garlic misoyaki, cabbage, shishito
Wagyu Beef Cheek "Rendang"$28.00
"rendang", coconut sticky rice
Muhammara$12.00
paratha, candied walnuts, pomegranate
More about PROXI
Saint Lou's Assembly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Saint Lou's Assembly

664 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patty Melt
Loaded Waffle Fries$10.00
Hummus$11.00
More about Saint Lou's Assembly
El Che image

 

El Che

845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Chimichurri 'Tio Juan' (4oz Jar)$7.00
4 oz of Tio Juan Manion's secret & classic chimichurri recipe. The most popular condiment to any Argentinean feast.
NYE Meal Kit for 2$100.00
Each Kit Includes:
-El Che Romaine Wedge Salad served with tomatoes, blue cheese, chimi ranch, bacon, herbs & potato chip crumbs
-2 pieces of Bone Marrow served with pickled red onions, salsa criolla and ciabatta bread
-1 14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye served with classic Chimichurri
-Broccolini served with salsa criolla and fried shallots
-Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon$35.00
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
More about El Che
Madison Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madison Tavern

500 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BIG Quesadilla$14.00
More about Madison Tavern
Moneygun image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Moneygun

660 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (680 reviews)
Takeout
More about Moneygun
Rebel & Rye image

 

Rebel & Rye

726 W. Grand, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Rebel & Rye
Grapes and Grains image

 

Grapes and Grains

858 W Lake St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Grapes and Grains

