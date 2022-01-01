Near West Side brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Goose Island
1800 W. Fulton St., Chicago
|Popular items
|2013 Bourbon County Barleywine 12oz Bottle
|$18.00
12oz bottle - Aged in the third-use barrels that were once home to Kentucky bourbon and then our renowned Bourbon County Stout, this traditional English-style barleywine possesses the subtlety of flavor that only comes from a barrel that’s gone through many seasons of ritual care. The intricacies of the previous barrel denizens – oak, charcoal, hints of tobacco and vanilla, and that signature bourbon heat – are all present in this beer. Hearty and complex, Bourbon County Brand Barleywine is a titan and a timeline; a bold, flavorful journey through the craft of barrel aging
|2021 BCS Black Friday Spiegelau Snifter
|$10.00
We chose the Spiegelau stemmed snifter for our Bourbon County Brand Stout. This 0.4L (15 ½ oz.) glass is especially thin blown, and has a thin rim that lifts the perception of mouth feel and taste. The beer specific glass shape supports the beer in releasing its full spectrum of flavors and delivers them to nose and mouth. The glass presents the barrel character of Bourbon County Brand Stout and preserves the aroma of this beer in the bowl of the glass. The beer can best be enjoyed when the glass is only half full.
Each glass is decorated with the Bourbon County Brand Stout logo on one side and Black Friday 2021 on the other. Made in Germany.
|2020 "Easter Egg" Original Variety Pack
|$70.00
Every year we choose barrels from Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey to age Bourbon County Stout in and then blend them up after about a year. This year we surprised our loyal Bourbon County fans by releasing un-blended versions of our Original Stout.
2 Bottles each of 2020 Bourbon County Original Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey single distillery bottles. Compare and contrast and let us know which bottle was your favorite!
Midwest Coast Brewing Co
2137 West Walnut Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|6pack Holstein Helles
|$10.00
A good old fashioned lager, the Holstein Helles balances a solid malt base with floral German noble hops to provide the ultimate in utilitarian beer drinking
|Kevin!
Second in our line of single hop IPAs named for our dog regulars, but second to none in our hearts, this beer is named for perennial Golden Retriever king of the taproom, Kevin. Hopped exclusively with citrusy Amarillo hops chosen by his owners, Jill & Chase, and accompanied by a beefy malt backbone, it's as lovable as the animal himself.
|4pack Vertical Canine
|$11.00
Loaded up, this double IPA is what drinking big, hoppy beers is all about and will get you hoppin' as high as Opie.
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
|Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco
|$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
Haymarket Pub and Brewery
737 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Riot
|$14.00
barley & fennel Italian sausage patty, smoked pork butt, mozzarella cheese, Memphis BBQ, serrano & pear giardiniera, brioche bun
|Spicy Fried Chicken
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, spicy mayo, dill pickle, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bricohe bun
|Bacon BBQ Cheddar Burger
|$14.50
2 griddled beef patties, gruyère cheese, bacon onion jam, sunny egg, Kewpie mayo, brioche bun