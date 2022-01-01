Burritos in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants that serve burritos

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Tacos$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
More about Taco Burrito King
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1301 W Lake, Chciago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$6.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava image

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
Crispy Shrimp Taco$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

