Burritos in Near West Side

Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
|Tacos
|$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Side of Salsa
|$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
|Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco
|$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.