Carne asada in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants
Near West Side restaurants that serve carne asada

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Greektown

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$18.50
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada Dinner *Special*$15.99
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
More about Taco Burrito King - Greektown
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava image

 

Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dry Aged Ribeye Carne Asada$119.95
smoked garlic butter and mezcal salsa borracha
More about Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria

