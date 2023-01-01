Carne asada in Near West Side
Near West Side restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Taco Burrito King - Greektown
Taco Burrito King - Greektown
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Carne Asada
|$18.50
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
|Carne Asada Dinner *Special*
|$15.99
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink