Chai lattes in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants
Near West Side restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake

1301 W Lake, Chciago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gingerbread Chai Latte 16 oz$6.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
Item pic

 

Sawada Coffee - Chicago

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte Hot$0.00
Our Chai Latte has classic notes of cinnamon, clove & black pepper. Add a shot of espresso for a Dirty Chai.
Chai Latte Iced$4.85
Our Chai Latte has classic notes of cinnamon, clove & black pepper. Add a shot of espresso for a Dirty Chai.
More about Sawada Coffee - Chicago

