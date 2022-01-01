Cheeseburgers in Near West Side
Near West Side restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Au Cheval Chicago
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Single Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
|Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco
|$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
More about Rêve Burger
Rêve Burger
1363 West Fulton St, Chicago
|Rêve Cheeseburger & Fries
|$16.95
Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries.
|Beyond® Cheeseburger & Fries
|$18.95
Two quarter-pound plant-based patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries.
|Rêve Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
|$19.95
Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, bacon, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries.