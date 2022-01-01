Chilaquiles in Near West Side
Near West Side restaurants that serve chilaquiles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$19.95
Salsa verde, guacamole, jalapeño, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro. (gluten free)
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$12.00
corn & flour crispy tortillas chips, choice of salsa, black beans, queso fresco, crema, tres quesos (chihuahua, gouda, oaxaca), onions, cilantro ,
Contains: gluten , dairy .
gluten-free chips & vegetarian salsas available upon request ,