Chilaquiles in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants
Near West Side restaurants that serve chilaquiles

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$19.95
Salsa verde, guacamole, jalapeño, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro. (gluten free)
More about Au Cheval Chicago
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$7.50
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
Chilaquiles$8.45
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
More about Taco Burrito King
La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$12.00
corn & flour crispy tortillas chips, choice of salsa, black beans, queso fresco, crema, tres quesos (chihuahua, gouda, oaxaca), onions, cilantro ,
Contains: gluten , dairy .
gluten-free chips & vegetarian salsas available upon request ,
More about La Josie

