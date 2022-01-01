Chips and salsa in Near West Side

Go
Near West Side restaurants
Toast

Near West Side restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava image

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
Crispy Shrimp Taco$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Chips & Salsa (Single) image

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa (Single)$4.00
MOLCAJETE - Roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, tomatillos, chile de arbol, onion and garlic. VG
FRESCA VERDE- Fresh tomatillos, Serrano chiles, onion, garlic, cilantro, cucumber. VG
HABANERO – Roasted and grilled tomatoes, charred habanero peppers, onion, and garlic. VG
(gluten free chips available).
Chips & Salsa (Trio)$11.00
Molcajete - Roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, tomatillo, chile de arbol, onion and garlic. VERDE - FRESCA Fresh tomatillos chile serrano, onion , garlic , cilantro , cucumber HABANERO – Roasted and grilled tomatoes, charred habanero peppers, onion, and garlic. VG (gluten free chips available).
More about La Josie

Browse other tasty dishes in Near West Side

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Croissants

Quesadillas

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Near West Side to explore

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

River North

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston