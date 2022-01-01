Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants
Near West Side restaurants that serve enchiladas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate Monday Special$10.59
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Plate *Special*$10.99
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Cosecha$23.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa Verde, Roja,
butternut squash, sweet potato, oyster & crimini mushrooms, mexican zucchini, tres quesos, queso fresco, crema, mixed greens-cilantro,
citrus vinaigrette, crispy shallots
Allergies Dairy , gluten .
Enchiladas Suizas Tres Quesos$24.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, melted Tres quesos (Oaxaca, Chihuahua, Gouda) Choice of Mole Poblano , salsa, Roja, Verde, crema, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
Enchiladas Pollo$26.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
