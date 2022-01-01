Enchiladas in Near West Side
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate Monday Special
|$10.59
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
|Enchilada Plate *Special*
|$10.99
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Enchiladas Cosecha
|$23.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa Verde, Roja,
butternut squash, sweet potato, oyster & crimini mushrooms, mexican zucchini, tres quesos, queso fresco, crema, mixed greens-cilantro,
citrus vinaigrette, crispy shallots
Allergies Dairy , gluten .
|Enchiladas Suizas Tres Quesos
|$24.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, melted Tres quesos (Oaxaca, Chihuahua, Gouda) Choice of Mole Poblano , salsa, Roja, Verde, crema, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
|Enchiladas Pollo
|$26.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .