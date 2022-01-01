Fajitas in Near West Side
Near West Side restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Taco Burrito King
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Fajita Plate
|$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Fajita Plate *Special*
|$13.89
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
A Burrito with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions with Grilled Chicken topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Cheese wrapped within a large flour tortilla