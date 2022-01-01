Fried rice in Near West Side
Near West Side restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Talay
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Basil Fried Rice
|$14.50
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, basil, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
|Fried Rice
|$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice in a light sauce with egg, tomato, onions, green peas, carrots, and sprinkle of green onion.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, curry powder, egg, tomato, onion, peas, baby corn and carrots.