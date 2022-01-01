Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants
Near West Side restaurants that serve fried rice

Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basil Fried Rice$14.50
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, basil, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice in a light sauce with egg, tomato, onions, green peas, carrots, and sprinkle of green onion.
Curry Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, curry powder, egg, tomato, onion, peas, baby corn and carrots.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Velvet Taco - Chicago - Fulton Market

910 W. Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
#8 Korean Fried Rice$4.60
egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Velvet Taco - Chicago - Fulton Market

