Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Near West Side
/
Chicago
/
Near West Side
/
Hot Chocolate
Near West Side restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
1301 W Lake, Chciago
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate 20oz
$4.05
Hot Chocolate 12oz
$3.35
Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate 12 oz
$4.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
Sawada Coffee - Chicago
112 N Green St, Chicago
Avg 4.5
(708 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$2.75
More about Sawada Coffee - Chicago
Browse other tasty dishes in Near West Side
Cheese Fries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tiramisu
Chicken Tenders
Pretzels
Apple Salad
Chopped Salad
Taco Salad
More near Near West Side to explore
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
River North
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
University Village
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Ravenswood
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
River West
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(946 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston