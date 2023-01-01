Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants
Toast

Near West Side restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake

1301 W Lake, Chciago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate 20oz$4.05
Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.35
Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate 12 oz$4.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
Sawada Coffee image

 

Sawada Coffee - Chicago

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.75
More about Sawada Coffee - Chicago

