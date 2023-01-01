Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants
Near West Side restaurants that serve nachos

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Greektown

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Nachos$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
Cheese Nachos$5.75
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
Veggie Super Nachos$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
More about Taco Burrito King - Greektown
Haymarket Pub and Brewery image

 

Haymarket Pub and Brewery - 737 W Randolph St

737 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1043 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pub Nachos$14.00
More about Haymarket Pub and Brewery - 737 W Randolph St

