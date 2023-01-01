Nachos in Near West Side
Near West Side restaurants that serve nachos
More about Taco Burrito King - Greektown
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King - Greektown
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Super Nachos
|$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
|Cheese Nachos
|$5.75
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
|Veggie Super Nachos
|$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.