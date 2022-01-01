Tacos in Near West Side

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Taco Plate$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
More about Taco Burrito King
Crispy Shrimp Taco image

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
Barbacoa Taco$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
Smoke Alley Taco Plate$19.00
Makes 3-4 tacos. Grilled over a hardwood fire, served with roasted green chile, charred knob onions, pico de gallo, salsa, and house-made warm tortillas
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

