Tacos in Near West Side

Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Tacos
|$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
|Taco Plate
|$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
|Smoke Alley Taco Plate
|$19.00
Makes 3-4 tacos. Grilled over a hardwood fire, served with roasted green chile, charred knob onions, pico de gallo, salsa, and house-made warm tortillas