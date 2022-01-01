North Center bars & lounges you'll love
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Cadbury Crunchie
$2.50
40g Bar
Pub Burger
$15.00
Beef Patty, Tipperary Irish Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato Bacon Mayo LTOP, Pretzel Bun, Chips
Sausage Roll
$8.00
Banger Sausage, Rosemary, Garlic, Puff Pastry, Stout Mustard
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Wild Fries
$8.00
A Goose favorite. Homemade Ranch, Nacho Cheese and our Secret Spice Mix
Two Day Chopped Salad
$16.00
The Wild Goose version of the Chicago classic chopped salad. So BIG it will last you two days.
Canned Soda
$1.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite or Coke Zero- 12oz can
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Cheese Curds
$9.00
Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried to golden brown. Served with a side of ranch.
Chicken Fingers
$11.00
House-made chicken fingers fried to golden brown and served with choice of two sauces. Add your favorite wings sauce at no charge!
CHICKEN Grilled Sandwich
$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with pickled red onion, arugula, tomato and garlic mayo, served on brioche bun; served with your choice of side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
Popular items
Mac & Cheese
$12.00
Baked macaroni with Three Cheeses
Burger - Beef
$15.75
Slagel Family Farms Ground Beef, Sharp American,
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Louis Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries
Breakfast Burrito
$12.75
Crispy Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, New Potato, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
Popular items
3 B's Burger
$16.75
1/2 pound patty, bacon, BBQ & bleu cheese
Asian Chicken Salad
$16.75
grilled, chicken, carrots, romaine, radicchio, toasted almonds, scallions, crispy wontons, toasted sesame dressing
Mini Turkey Burgers
$14.75
topped with cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle mayo & BBQ(3pc)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cobblestone Chicago
4337 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Braised Short Rib
$31.00
Cauli-Mac
$14.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bad Apple
4300 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Just Beyond The Thunderdome
$17.50
braised short rib, white chedder, beer-battered onion rings, horseradish sauce, pretzel bun
Da Bears Burger
$16.50
smoked brisket, chipotle cheddar sauce, pretzel bun
Southwestern Cobb Salad - Large
$12.50
bibb lettuce, corn, b lack bean, avacado, red onion, red pepper, bacon, hard-boiled egg, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch