Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in North Center

Go
North Center restaurants
Toast

North Center restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Blue Chicken Salad$11.00
Breaded Boneless Buffalo Chicken Bites with Lettuce, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about The Wild Goose
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onion, cheddar, celery, tomato, carrots, cucumber, and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.75
grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, carrots, celery, crispy onions, crumbled bleu cheese
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in North Center

Curly Fries

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Fish And Chips

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Pies

Map

More near North Center to explore

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

River North

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston