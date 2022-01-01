Buffalo chicken sandwiches in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about The Wild Goose
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.50
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Breast with American and Blue Cheeses., Bacon and a Fried Egg served on a Brioche Bun.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk brined hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce and topped with onion, lettuce, & tomato, served on brioche bun. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.