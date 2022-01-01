Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in North Center

North Center restaurants
North Center restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$10.50
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Breast with American and Blue Cheeses., Bacon and a Fried Egg served on a Brioche Bun.
More about The Wild Goose
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk brined hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce and topped with onion, lettuce, & tomato, served on brioche bun. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.75
More about The Globe Pub

