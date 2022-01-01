Buffalo chicken wraps in North Center

North Center restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

The Wild Goose image

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken tossed in our award-winning buffalo wing sauce with Red Onion, Celery, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about The Wild Goose

