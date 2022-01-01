Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in North Center

North Center restaurants
North Center restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$10.50
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Breast with American and Blue Cheeses., Bacon and a Fried Egg served on a Brioche Bun.
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Chicken Breast smothered in Chipotle Bbq Sauce, topped With Cheddar, Bacon & Crispy Onions
Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Tequila and Garlic Marinated Chicken Breast. Grilled and served on tomato focaccia with Fried Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Chopped Cabbage and Jalapeño Mayo
More about The Wild Goose
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN Grilled Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with pickled red onion, arugula, tomato and garlic mayo, served on brioche bun; served with your choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk brined hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce and topped with onion, lettuce, & tomato, served on brioche bun. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Free Range Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Avocado,
Provolone, Arugula, Tomato, Lemon Aioli, Ciabatta, Fries
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.75
More about The Globe Pub

