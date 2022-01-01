Chicken sandwiches in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Wild Goose
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.50
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Breast with American and Blue Cheeses., Bacon and a Fried Egg served on a Brioche Bun.
|Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Chicken Breast smothered in Chipotle Bbq Sauce, topped With Cheddar, Bacon & Crispy Onions
|Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Tequila and Garlic Marinated Chicken Breast. Grilled and served on tomato focaccia with Fried Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Chopped Cabbage and Jalapeño Mayo
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN Grilled Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with pickled red onion, arugula, tomato and garlic mayo, served on brioche bun; served with your choice of side.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk brined hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce and topped with onion, lettuce, & tomato, served on brioche bun. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.